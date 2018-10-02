Video: Princess Anne arrives for Royal visit at Strathcarron Hospice

Princess Anne has arrived at Strathcarron Hospice to begin her 2018 Royal visit.

The Princess Royal, wearing teal and a broach for the hospice’s 25th anniversary, landed at the Fankerton-based service via helicopter this morning (Tuesday) and spent time speaking to local dignitaries before making her way inside where she will meet with staff and patients.

A large crowd of guests, including several primary and high school pupils and Alloa Bowmar Pipe Band, gathered outside the premises to welcome Princess Anne at around 10.30am.

She is expected to spend 90 minutes inside the hospice speaking with those who have benefited from its service.

After first visiting Strathcarron in 1984, Princess Anne has made almost yearly trips and become a familiar and welcome face at the hospice.

Once the indoor ceremony is completed, the Princess Royal will meet face-to-face with the invited guests who are waiting outside before carrying on with other Royal engagements in the area.