Update: Man’s body found in River Carron

Police have confirmed that a man’s body was discovered in the River Carron yesterday (Sunday).

The 31-year-old was found near Denny at around 3.30pm.

A body was found in the River Carron yesterday afternoon. Picture: Michael Gillen

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley were called to the River Carron near Denny at around 3.30pm on Sunday, February 10 following a report of a body in the water.

“A 31-year-old man was recovered from the water and sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but non-suspicious, and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”