Strathcarron Hospice preparing for visit of Princess Anne

Falkirk district is once again readying itself for the visit of the Princess Royal.

Princess Anne will return to Strathcarron Hospice tomorrow (Tuesday) to meet with patients and learn about their experiences.

Having first visited in 1984, Princess Anne has formed a strong rapport with staff at the Fankerton-based service over the years.

After being forced to cancel a visit to the hospice in 2016 due to ill health, Princess Anne resumed her almost annual trips last year.

Dozens are expected to turn out to give Princess Anne a special welcome, including VIP guests such as Alan Simpson, Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk.

The Royal visit is scheduled to begin at 10am and will last for approximately three hours.