Police find body in River Carron

A body was found in the River Carron yesterday (Sunday), police have confirmed. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the discovery was made in Denny near Herbertshire Castle Park at around 3.30pm. A body was found in the River Carron yesterday afternoon. Picture: Michael Gillen The force has not yet confirmed the person's gender or age.