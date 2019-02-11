Police find body in River Carron

A body was found in the River Carron yesterday (Sunday), police have confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the discovery was made in Denny near Herbertshire Castle Park at around 3.30pm.

A body was found in the River Carron yesterday afternoon. Picture: Michael Gillen

The force has not yet confirmed the person’s gender or age.