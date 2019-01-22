Motorcyclist, 58, killed in Dunipace crash

A man has died and another has suffered serious injuries following a fatal crash in Dunipace.

A 58-year-old motorcyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Stirling Street around 6.05pm last night (Monday).

Police have confirmed a 21-year-old passenger on the bike was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The road was closed by officers in both directions until around 12.45am this morning following the incident, which involved a Yamaha XVS travelling north and a Saab 9-3 turning out of Ingleston Avenue.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Forth Valley’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our sincere condolences are with the family of the man who lost his life and an investigation into this collision remains under way.

“I want to thank the members of the public who came to the man’s aid and offered their help to those involved and the emergency services.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this and has not yet spoken to officers, including those who may have dashcam footage of this or either of the vehicles travelling in the area, is urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2949 of January 21.