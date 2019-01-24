Motorcycle club pays tribute to biker killed in Dunipace crash

Tributes have been paid to a biker killed in a crash in Dunipace.

Fifty-eight-year-old George Smith, known as Geordie, was named by bikers’ group Picts MCC as the victim of a fatal collision in Stirling Street on Monday night.

The Stirling man was said to have been carrying his son Darren (21) — who was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening — on his Yamaha XVS motorbike and travelling northbound when the accident took place at around 6.05pm.

The road was closed by officers in both directions for several hours following the incident, which involved a Saab 9-3 turning out of Ingleston Avenue.

Picts MCC spokesman Ron Sandy Macpherson announced the news on Facebook, writing: “It is with great sadness PICTS MCC have to tell all biker brotherhood that we have lost one of our own... RIP George Smith, truly will be missed.”

Taylor Brown wrote: “Such a shame! Thoughts are with the family at this horrible time.”

Danni Riddock said: “Thinking of George and his family at this sad time, sorry for your loss.”

Nicky Girvan added: “Rest easy Geordie... ride high brother.”

Police inquiries remain ongoing.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our sincere condolences are with the family of the man who lost his life.”

Any witnesses are urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2949 of January 21.