Malvina’s final garden raises £1000 for charity

After opening her garden to the public many times over the years, Malvina Dwyer hosted a final fundraising event in Avonbridge earlier this month.

On August 5, Malvina opened her award-winning garden to the public for the last time due to ill health.

She raised over £1000 in aid of the Forth Valley Sensory Centre, and this will go towards the centre’s lip-reading group. Malvina herself has benefitted from this in the past, and the money raised on the day will sustain the group for over a year.

The event allowed centre users and members of the public to explore the beautiful gardens and woodlands.

There was a raffle, tombola and refreshments to enjoy including homemade treats.

Malvina’s garden events over the years have raised an incredible £10,000 for local charities, with over £3000 of that for the Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

The centre and the lip-reading group, which often has a waiting list, has benefitted greatly from Malvina’s efforts, and those at the centre wanted to thank Malvina and her family for running the event and supporting the Forth Valley Sensory Centre over the years.