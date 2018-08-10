In pictures: A wild time at Apex Vets’ family fun day

Creatures great and small were the centre of attention when a veterinary practice held its annual open day.

Guests of Denny-based Apex Vets’ family fun day enjoyed a wild time last Saturday as they got the chance to handle a selection of exotic animals as well as some more familiar household favourites.

Iguanas, snakes and a giant African land snail caught the attention of visitors who weren’t shy in posing for pictures with their new friends.

More than 750 guests who gathered on the day collectively raised £1647 for Strathcarron Hospice and The Cat’s Whiskers rescue charity. Former Commonwealth Games cyclist-turned-adventurer Ishbel Holmes was invited along to share stories from her new book, which is based on a round-the-world trip, entitled Me, My Bike and a Street Dog Called Lucy.