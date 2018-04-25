Hospice marks its big day

A housebuilder helped make Strathcarron Hospice’s 37th birthday celebrations even more special with a kind donation of £11,000.

Avant Homes has been supporting the hospice for the last year and has held a series of fundraising activities – including a charity ball and dress-down days – to coin in the cash.

The total is significant because it is enough to pay for a day of care at the Denny hospice.

Strathcarron Hospice business development fundraiser Claire Macdonald said: “We are very grateful to everyone at Avant Homes for all of their fundraising efforts. It is thanks to organisations like this, who want to make a difference, that we are able to continue to provide much needed and valued care at the hospice and out in the communities we serve.

“We need to raise £11,000 each and every day of the year to keep our services running and we are overwhelmed Avant Homes have chosen to ‘pay for a day’ here at Strathcarron.”

David Knight, Avant Homes Scotland managing director, said: “Strathcarron Hospice is providing vital care in this region and we are proud to be able to support them in this way. We hope the money raised will help to support the specialist care and advice given to those living with incurable illness their careers and their families.”

Strathcarron Hospice provides expert end of life care and support to over 1400 people living with a life-limiting illness or condition throughout the Forth Valley area.