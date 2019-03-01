Denny woman again hosting fun run for Forth Valley Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths bereavement service

A woman who raised £33,000 for a service which helped her through the pain of her son’s stillbirth is once again fundraising on its behalf.

Kellie Cunningham’s incredible total came from her fun run in Falkirk’s Callendar Park last May, held to give back to Forth Valley Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths (Sands) after she lost her son Henry the previous year to group B strep.

The Denny woman (33) will again host the 5K event this year, on May 5, to show her appreciation for the support of the volunteers who were there for her in her time of need. Monthly Sands meet-ups at Forth Valley Spiritual Centre have been crucial in helping Kellie come to terms with her son’s death.

She said: “The meetings have helped me to share my feelings in a safe, non-judgemental environment.”

To sign up for the event, which starts at 10.30am, search for ‘Kellie Cunningham Sands fun run’.