Denny schoolboy’s Ben Lomond climb raises £900 for dog shelter

A high school pupil scaled new heights to coin in £900 for Bandeath Dog Shelter.

AJ Anderson (13), from Denny High School, had been regularly helping out at the Stirling Council-run facility as a volunteer, even using his own pocket money to buy food and toys for the canines in care.

He then went one step – actually quite a few steps – further last month and climbed 3192 feet high Ben Lomond in a remarkable time of just four hours to collect sponsorship to help the dogs at Bandeath.

AJ said: “I was really excited about doing the climb but also a little bit nervous. Some parts were hard but I just kept going because I wanted to raise as much money for all the dogs in the shelter as I could.”

Victoria Brown, AJ’s proud aunty, said: “AJ has such a kind soul, he just loves dogs. He always wants to take all the dogs from the shelter home with him even though he already has two dogs of his own.”

Bandeath Kennel keeper Anne Vines, who accepted AJ’s hard earned cash, said: “AJ is a regular visitor to the shelter and it was wonderful to receive such a large amount of money. We will put his donation to great use and will buy mind activity toys so that we can stimulate the dogs mentally as well as physically.”