Denny Orange Lodge granted occasional licence to sell alcohol

An Orange Lodge has had its application for an occasional licence to sell alcohol granted.

Members of the Denny True Blues Loyal Orange Lodge No. 257 applied to Falkirk Council’s licensing board for the permit for 16 West Boreland Road, Denny.

No objections were made when the decision was made at Wednesday’s meeting.

The facility’s recently refurbished hall can now serve booze, which will be stored in an outdoor container, from 11am to 12am Sunday to Thursday and 11am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. However, licensing agent Gordon Emslie stated it isn’t members’ intention to open the hall for all requested hours.