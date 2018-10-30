Denny is in the running to be named Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street

The revamped town of Denny is finally shedding its old “carbuncle” image after making the short list of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s national high street award.

No one can deny Denny has come a long way since 2010 when residents actually demanded organisers of the Carbuncle award for the most dismal place in Scotland present the trophy to them in the hope it would speed up the much delayed regeneration of the town.

The town actually received the dubious honour after that year’s official winners, John O’Groats, refused to pick up the distinctive “plook-on-the-plinth” trophy.

Now, eight years on and following the successful completion of the first phase of the regeneration work, Denny is one of six finalists for Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street title, going up against Cupar, Inverurie, Jedburgh, Linlithgow and Turriff.

The competition seeks to celebrate civic pride in towns and the groups who come together and work to change their communities for the better, making local places clean, attractive, accessible, sustainable, vibrant and inclusive for all to enjoy.

At the start of the year Denny held a community event to mark the completion of the first phase of its town centre regeneration. The celebrations were held in the new town square, which has been created at the corner of Duke Street and Stirling Street.

The first phase has seen seven tenants move in, including Lloyds Pharmacy and Greggs, as well as the completion of the new library in Davies Row.

The winner will now be decided by an online public vote which ends tomorrow and announced during Scotland’s Town Week, November 19 to November 25.

Visit www.scotlandstowns.org/mbhs_2018_vote for more information and to place your vote.