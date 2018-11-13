Armistice 100: Denny’s poppy girl is amazing Grace

Six-year-old Grace Comrie ran her first 5k and smashed her fundraising target when she joined British Military Fitness’ annual poppy run.

Grace, who lives in Denny and is a pupil at Head of Muir Primary, was one of 76 runners of all ages who took part in the run, held in Callendar Park.

The event raises funds for the Royal British Legion and Poppy Scotland and through her Justgiving page, Grace contributed more than £350 to the total raised.

Grace ran alongside her mum’s good friend Judith Fraser and while she was happy to raise the cash, she did find it tough going.

“She said it was horrible!” said mum Donna.

“But that was her first ever run – she does acrobatics and gymnastics – but she wanted to run alongside her Auntie Judith.

“She heard her talking about the event and asked what the poppies were for and she just really wanted to help the soldiers in the war.”

“She is a very kind-hearted little girl and I think people were generous with her being so young.”

Despite her young age, Grace is no stranger to fundraising for good causes.

Last year she walked the Queensferry Crossing to raise funds for Clydeside Action on Asbestos, in memory of her grandad, Giles Bridgewater.

He died in 2015 after campaining to raise awareness of the dangers of asbestos and campaigning for those affected by it.

“Grace just loves to help other people and give something if she can,” said proud mum Donna.