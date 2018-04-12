Demolition could cause loud noises in local area

Locals could expect to hear loud noises today travelling from Longannet Power Station as Scottish Power start a decommissioning process.

Scottish Power will conduct a small and controlled explosion of a steel precipitator structure this afternoon as they begin their decommissioning process.

The company wish to warn Falkirk district residents not to be alarmed if they hear any unusual noises travelling their way.

A spokeswoman from Scottish Power said: “We wanted to give a heads up to any local residents there could be disruptive and loud noises today coming from the Longannet Power Station.

“The demolition won’t be visible but you will be able to hear it.”