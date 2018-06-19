Death of popular Tesco worker prompts flood of tributes

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved supermarket worker who has died.

Hundreds of condolence messages have been sent to the family and friends of Tesco employee Atef Agha following his death on Saturday.

Till operator Atef spent more than 20 years working for the supermarket giant, initially at its old Callander Road store in Falkirk before transferring to Tesco in Redding seven years ago.

Atef became well-known to shoppers over the years for his cheery personality and humour and often allowed children to scan their own items to keep them entertained during the weekly shop.

Those who worked alongside Atef have told of their “heartbreak” following his death.

Tesco Redding store manager Murray Leslie said: “The whole Tesco family in Falkirk is really sad and we send our deepest sympathies to Atef’s family and friends.

“He was well-known and loved by our customers, a real character and was the epitome of fantastic customer service.

“The store will not be the same without him and we’re heartbroken to have lost him.”

Such was Atef’s popularity, the Colliery Road store has set up a book of condolence at its entrance in his name.

Devastated family, friends and Tesco customers have taken to social media to pay tribute to Atef in the wake of his death.

A post shared on a community Facebook page confirming the news received more than 700 comments.

Lin Heggem wrote: “Very sad to hear this, he always had a smile (and sweeties) to share, a bright personality. Thoughts with his family.”

Jemma Quinn said: “Really sad to read this. I remember Atef working in the Tesco at the bus station when I was wee.

“Now I shop in Tesco Redding with my wee girl and Atef was always so lovely and friendly. Thoughts are with his loved ones and colleagues.”

Neil Sinclair wrote: “That’s really sad news, Atef was a true gentleman and a joy to talk to.”

While Angela Rushton-Cattley added: “He was a lovely man to talk to and always made you laugh, I am so sorry to hear this. Thinking of his family.”