Death at Camelon flats thought to be result of drug overdose

A body found at a Camelon flat was that of a woman who died from a suspected drug overdose, police have confirmed.

A 37-year-old woman was found dead in an upper-storey property in Irving Court on Saturday, June 9.

Officers and ambulance personnel were called to the scene that afternoon.

The results of a post-mortem examination have still to be released.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “A 37-year-old woman was found dead at an address in Irving Court, Camelon from what is thought to have been a drug overdose.

“A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal to establish the cause of death.”