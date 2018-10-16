Dead dog: Investigation ongoing to trace culprit after Spaniel was found tied to a rock in canal

An investigation launched after a dead dog was found in the Forth and Clyde Canal remains ongoing.

The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) has confirmed it is still trying to trace the evil individual responsible for tying up a Spaniel with a lead which was attached to a large rock and thrown in the water near Underwood Lockhouse in Allandale.

Douglas Wilson discovered the dead dog in the Forth and Clyde Canal. Picture: Michael Gillen

Last week The Falkirk Herald told how passer-by Douglas Wilson (46) had been out walking with a friend’s dogs when he made the “horrific” discovery on Saturday, October 6.

The Camelon man said: “I then noticed the dog was attached to something. I managed to get the lead off, took a few pictures and then laid it across the other side of the path until we could find somebody with a chip scanner to take it to the relevant place like a vet’s.

“It was just horrific. There’s no need for it, there are dog rescue centres everywhere.”

The dog found in the canal is described as a black Spaniel with a white neck and a brown nose.

An undercover inspector from the SSPCA said: “Our enquiries are currently ongoing.

“We’ve been unable to determine if the dog was dead before being placed in the water and would urge anyone who noticed anything suspicious to get in touch with our animal helpline in strict confidence.

“If anyone in the area is missing a dog fitting this description we would urge them to get in contact with us.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”