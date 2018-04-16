Date confirmed for rescheduled Falkirk district Emergency Services Day

The rescheduled date for Falkirk district’s annual Emergency Services Day has been confirmed.

Poor weather at the beginning of April saw the original event at The Helix Park cancelled.

Falkirk Community Trust, which is overseeing the day in partnership with the emergency services, has rearranged the free-to-attend event for Saturday, June 2.

Now in its fourth year, the Emergency Services Day will run from 11am to 4pm and feature safety demonstrations by Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Members of the public will also have the chance to see inside emergency service vehicles.

Organisers estimate a crowd of between 6000 and 8000 people will turn out for the event, which will include a sensory hour from 3-4pm.

No sirens, flashing lights or loud noises will be used at this time to encourage as many people as possible to head along to join in the fun.

Neil Brown, Falkirk Community Trust general manager, said: “We are delighted to have been able to set another date for the Emergency Services Day at The Helix, in conjunction with our emergency services partners.

“This has proved to have been a very popular event with the local community in recent years, so we are happy that we have been able to reschedule this.

“Although it was disappointing to have to cancel the event earlier this month, the severe weather conditions gave us no option. We now look forward to a warmer, sunnier and hopefully more successful day in June.”

Community Inspector Ewan Wilson, based at Falkirk Police Station, said: “Falkirk police are happy to be supporting partners of the Emergency Services Day at The Helix.

“The event provides a fantastic platform for us to engage with the local community and we are looking forward to the event now taking place in June.”

Visit www.thehelix.co.uk for more information or contact the box office on 01324 506850.