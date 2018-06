Falkirk’s Citizens Advice Bureau will close for a week-and-a-half before opening a new premises.

The service is to shut its current Vicar Street base at 4pm on Friday, June 22 and will re-open at 1 Meeks Road, Falkirk on Tuesday, July 3.

During this time clients can contact either of the citizens advice bureaux in Grangemouth and Denny.

Alternatively, call 0808 800 9060 or visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk/scotland for general advice.