Cash boost for toddlers’ club thanks to nimble kids and parents!

A long-running toddlers’ club was given a welcome funding boost by spirited youngsters and generous parents.

Grange Centre Play Group in Brightons received the cash injection after organising a sponsored obstacle course for little ones to put their athletic skills to the test.

Mums and dads then raised £468 via entry fees for their energetic tots to help the club out with running costs. Based at the Grange Centre on Redding Road, the play group is a registered charity and has been operating since 1985.

Grange Centre Play Group manager Teresa Baird and staff members Cheryl Burns and Rachel Johns helped to ensure last month’s obstacle course event went smoothly.

Ms Baird thanked those who donated on the day and said: “We rely on our fundraising events every year to continue running.

“Our aim is to encourage children to learn and socialise through play by providing a safe, secure and stimulating environment.

We have spaces available for children from two years old.”

Grange Centre Play Group is open from Monday to Friday between 9.15am and 11.15am each day. Email grangecentreplaygroup@hotmail.co.uk for details.