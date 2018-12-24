Carronshore biker club gets its motor running for youngsters at Larbert’ Forth Valley Royal Hospital

The generous bikers of Carronshore-based Carron Valley Motorcycle Club (CVMC) kickstarted another Santa run to Larbert’s Forth Valley Royal Hospital this month to deliver their now traditional pre-Christmas treat to young patients and staff of the children’s ward.

For the fifth straight year, CVMC founder member Tam Reid and the two-wheeled team raised over £600 with a collection at the club and then purchased presents for the youngsters and chocolates for nurses and delivered them in their Santa Claus outfits, despite the winter’s poor biking weather. The money left over – just over £300 – was given to staff to purchase Smyths toy vouchers to give to the children who were not there on the day. This is not the only act of kindness the CVMC get revved up for during the year – for the last decade they have raised over £80,000 for children’s charity CHAS with their Easter Falkirk Wheel run. “Bikers around the world are generous people,” said Tam. “And, although we’re based in Carronshore, we have members from Glasgow, Edinburgh, Fife, Perth and all over the central area.”