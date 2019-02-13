Carron and Carronshore Gala Day to return for second successive year

Organisers who resurrected Carron and Carronshore Gala Day for the first time in almost two decades last year are looking to build on their success this summer.

A group of determined residents from the two villages banded together to bring to an end an 18-year wait for the event to be restored.

The sun shone down on Carronshore’s Gairdoch Park last June for the big day when the gala day committee, formed via the powers of Facebook, was able to watch with pride as the bustling crowd lapped up the various attractions on offer.

Gairdoch Park will once again host this year’s event on Saturday, June 1 and plans are firmly in place to establish the first Saturday in June as the annual date for Carron and Carronshore Gala Day.

Although some held sceptical views over the achievability of the commitee’s proposal, its members are now satisfied any doubters have been proved wrong, as is evidenced by the support they have since received.

Sharon McNeill, committee secretary, said: “The feedback was phenomenal and really positive from the community.

“We’re going to follow on from last year when we tried to go as big as we could. We’ll have the procession and then the ceremony and various events in the park, we’ll maybe add a few more in but it will be the same concept.

“We’ve got a bit more support now we’ve had our first one. What we struggled with last year was getting community support. There have been a few attempts in the past to get the gala back up and running and none were successful but now they’ve seen it being a success.

“It was a really good turnout and I think the weather helped last year. Hopefully we’ll get a few more this year!”

Fundraising events held throughout the year have enabled the team to start working on this year’s arrangements.

And, after witnessing the fun had by last year’s retinue, St Bernadette’s Primary youngsters have also stepped forward to be part of the 2019 line-up, which will include Carronshore Primary pupil and Queen Elect Abbie Clark (10). Organisers will also welcome extra support from anyone who wants to volunteer their services.

Sharon added: “If people don’t want to join the committee they can volunteer on the day.”

Email ccgaladay@gmail.com for further details.