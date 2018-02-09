Drivers experience lengthy delays after a white BMW car burst into flames on M9 near the slip road to Larbert this morning.

Emergency services were alerted around 7.30am and responded quickly.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The fire services were able to extinguish out the fire as quick as possible, and the vehicle was removed at 8.50am.”

Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of the incident.

Drivers should expect a longer delay than usual as traffic is down to one lane eastbound. Average speed is at five mph.