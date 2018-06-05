Cannabis farm found in Camelon home after fire

A cannabis cultivation has been unearthed at a Camelon home following a fire.

Police discovered the drug farm after firefighters responded to a blaze inside a property on Union Road yesterday (Monday) afternoon.

Police found cannabis growing at a Camelon property. Picture by Michael Gillen

No one was injured during the fire as it is thought the address was empty at the time.

Officers are now investigating the incident and have appealed to members of the public for help.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley were alerted by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to reports of a fire at a property in the Union Road area of Camelon at around 3.55pm on Monday, June 4.

“Officers attended where a cannabis cultivation was discovered within a property.

A door was forced in on a Camelon street where a cannabis cultivation was discovered

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2693 of June 4, or report this to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 3.47pm on Monday, June 4 to reports of a dwelling fire.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of appliances to the scene and the fire was extinguished at 4.30pm. There were no casualties.

“Firefighters ensured the area was made safe before leaving the scene.”