Cancellations continue to plague Polmont Railway Station

Rail passengers are becoming more and more frustrated by the high number of cancelled train services at Polmont Railway Station.

Earlier in the year changes to the rail services – resulting in the loss of the direct route to Stirling – saw the situation at Polmont brought before the Scottish Parliament, with Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald stating ScotRail had to provide a better service for their customers.

Now the station is being affected by cancellations on a weekly, if not daily basis according to passengers.

One angry commuter said: “It’s still happening. Train services are being cancelled all the time at Polmont. I’ve got places to go and appointments to make and this is no good.

“When you talk to ScotRail about it they just say it’s an issue with staff shortages.”

ScotRail stated there has been a problem with the training of drivers and conductors recently but there may be a number of different reasons for the cancellations other than the availability of train crews.

They could not give further information without specific dates and times of cancelled services.

Alex Hynes, ScotRail managing director, said: “We know there are still areas where we need to improve, but everyone at ScotRail is working flat out to deliver the service that customers expect and deserve.”