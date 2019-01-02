Camelon couple’s baby finally arrives on New Year’s Day

It was a 12-day wait well worth it for a Camelon couple who welcomed their first child into the world at the very start of 2019.

Lauren Cieply and Cameron Cassidy expected their baby to be born before Christmas, but eventually set eyes on 6lbs 12oz Kian John Cassidy at 10.16pm on New Year’s Day.

Lauren (23) said: “Everything went well, although we were expecting Kian to come along on December 20.”

The proud new mum said her son’s distinctive forename comes from Ireland and both she and Cameron (23), who has Irish roots, loved it – as did the couple’s grandparents, who had been along to the ward to get a look at the new arrival.

Heading back to their home in Telford Square as The Falkirk Herald went to press, Lauren kindly stayed on in Forth Valley Royal Hospital for a couple of extra hours to allow the newspaper to come along and capture a photograph of the family.

While Lauren and Cameron had to wait until well past their due date and then well into the evening of January 1, Alison and William Lingard from Airth got to see their baby girl Chloe Isla at tea-time, a week before she was due to come into the world.

Weighing 6lbs 5oz, Chloe – the couple’s first child – had been due to arrive on January 8 but became an official New Year baby at 5.11pm.

Alison (31) said: “We weren’t expecting her to come that early – and on New Year’s Day – we kind of laughed about that.”

She added Chloe was a name she and William (29) both really liked after looking through baby name books and Isla is her mum’s name.

The couple were also due to go home yesterday (Wednesday) to Castle Drive, where they said they were expecting visits from grandparents to see little Chloe over the next few days.

Hours before those two sets of parents were celebrating the New Year and their new arrivals, two Bo’ness couples also marked the calendar change with births of their own.

Iuliann Molanu and Filip Matkulcik’s first baby son Iordi came along at 12.17am, weighing 8lbs 6oz, while Imuetinyan and Osahon Ogbeide welcomed their wee boy – yet to be named – who was born at 1.09am weighing 6lbs 11oz.