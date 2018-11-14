Camelon community show support for family of tragic murder victim

Residents have raised money to help the loved ones of a grandmother who was murdered in Camelon last week.

The body of Fiona McDonald (44) was discovered at a premises in Carmuirs Avenue after police attended to investigate reports of a disturbance just after 8pm on Tuesday, November 6.

Now a Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family she left behind.

The page states: “We are reaching out to everyone to pull together to help raise money for the family of murder victim Fiona MacDonald. Fiona was tragically murdered in her home in Camelon, Falkirk on November 6, 2018.

“Taken far too soon and in the cruellest of ways, family and friends have been left devastated by their loss. Please donate what you can to help cover the costs of the funeral to ease the burden on the family at this difficult time.”

The page has so far collected £625, exceeding the initial target total of £500.

Following the discovery of Fiona’s body a murder investigation was launched and William Finlay (56), from Falkirk, was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He appeared on petition, charged with murder, at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week and made no plea or declaration.

Finlay was remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear at court again at some point this month.

Visit www.gofundme.com and search “help-for-family-of-murder-victim” if you want to make a donation to Fiona’s family.