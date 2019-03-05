Camelon community policeman celebrates retirement after 26 years’ service

A popular community cop has retired after 26 years’ service, much of which was spent in Camelon.

Highly respected by the local community, PC Arthur McInnes, also known as ‘Big Arthur’, hung up his truncheon on Thursday, February 28 following a stellar career which saw him rewarded with an Order of the British Empire (BEM) from The Queen in 2018.

PC Arthur McInnes was 'overwhelmed' by the amount of well wishes he received on his final day as a police officer. Pictures: Michael Gillen

Staff held a final farewell at Falkirk Police Station to congratulate the policeman on all of his achievements over the years, presenting Arthur with a cake and a pile of well wishes from all of those he has helped during his time on the beat.

You may also be interested in:

Grangemouth man threatened to kill ex and new partner in drunken bender

Vile domestic abuser made women’s lives a nightmare

Chief Inspector Damian Armstrong (left), PC Arthur McInnes and Inspector Ewan Wilson

Polmont prisoner slashed with melted razor blade

A Facebook post by Forth Valley Police Division congratulating Arthur on his retirement said he was “overwhelmed” by the generosity shown by residents and colleagues alike.

The message attracted more than 170 touching posts from Facebook users who knew him.

Norman Sword wrote: “All the best, Arthur. Great copper and a true gentleman.”

Elaine Marshall posted: “Congratulations, Arthur. Best wishes for a healthy and happy retirement! You certainly deserve it.”