Callendar House wins tourism gong at Scottish Hospitality Awards

Staff at Callendar House are celebrating after the venue was named Tourist Attraction of the Year at the Scottish Hospitality Awards.

The Falkirk facility was crowned the winner at a ceremony in Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on Tuesday after being nominated for the gong by members of the public.

Callendar House earned the accolade in recognition of its high standards and customer service.

The Scottish Hospitality Awards acknowledge the success of local professionals and establishments from restaurants and hotels, to festivals and venues that have stood out from the rest due to their dedication to customer satisfaction.

Up against Callendar House on the night were: Museum on the Mound; Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate; Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh; Culzean Castle; Dunrobin Castle; Blair Castle; The Royal Yacht BRITANNIA; Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum; and Burns National Heritage Park.

Ruth Morrison, chairwoman of Falkirk Community Trust, which manages the venue, said: “We are delighted to have the hard work and dedication of the Callendar House team recognised in this way especially in the face of such esteemed nominees in our category. A huge thanks to all who voted for our flagship historic house and park.”