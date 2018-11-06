Bus firm offers free transport for Falkirk’s armed forces personnel and cadets

First Bus has shown its support for the sacrifices of our troops by offering a free single journey to all armed forces personnel on Remembrance Sunday.

Any armed forces personnel, veterans and cadets showing their uniform and badges or recognised identification can claim a free single journey up to 1pm on Sunday as they travel to Remembrance Day activities.

First Bus states the concession is in honour of all the fallen and the surviving veterans of conflict and it means services across all three operating companies throughout Scotland, First Aberdeen, First Glasgow and First Scotland East, will be honouring the offer.

First Scotland managing director Andrew Jarvis said: “Remembrance Sunday is an important and solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by so many in our Armed Forces and this year for the 100th anniversary we wanted to do something to mark the occasion.

“We have a number of veterans working for First Bus across all of our Scotland depots and we are very proud of their efforts and sacrifice, so this is our way of saying thank you to them as well as honouring all men and women who choose to serve and protect the freedoms our country now takes for granted.

“We hope this concession on our services will make it as easy as possible for as many veterans, armed forces personnel and cadets to attend the various Remembrance services and events up and down the country on Sunday to mark such a landmark anniversary.”

Gordon Michie, Head of Fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “Thousands of veterans will be travelling to Remembrance Sunday events across the length and breadth of the country.

“It will be an especially important day given that it will mark exactly 100 years since the signing of the Armistice, which would bring the First World War to an end. This is a wonderful gesture from First Bus that will benefit veterans all across Scotland.”