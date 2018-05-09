Broadband boost for Falkirk

More and more Falkirk district homes are now able to access fibre broadband due to Scottish Government investment.

A total of 97.6 per cent of properties in the Falkirk Council area can now connect as a result of the Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband programme.

However, figures published in response to a parliamentary question show that total would only have stood at 88 per cent had the rollout been left to commercial deployment.

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson said: “These new figures show how our communities have benefitted from the Scottish Government’s investment in broadband, with more than 95 per cent of Scotland’s homes and businesses — and more than 97 per cent in Falkirk district — now able to connect to fibre broadband.”