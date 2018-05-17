Brightons road to close this weekend

A Brightons road will be closed for a six-hour period this weekend.

Redding Road will be shut off to traffic from 9.30am until 3.30pm, between Bruce Gardens and The Orchard, on Sunday, May 20.

The route is being closed to allow for the installation of a new manhole cover by Scottish Water contractors Kier Group.

Drivers are warned to expect parking restrictions, while access to some driveways may also be affected during the work.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the works.

Kier representatives will liaise directly with those affected.

Scottish Water has thanked road users and residents in advance for their patience and understanding while the work is carried out.