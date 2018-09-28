Brightons magician just keeps pulling awards out of the hat

A magician who has conjured up a seemingly perfect recipe for success says his ever-growing haul of awards is “getting embarrassing”.

Brightons man Elliot Bibby (26) is adding new gongs to his collection almost as often as he is wowing audiences with his tricks.

The Forth Valley Magic Circle (FVMC) member most recently picked up the Zina Bennett Trophy for the best close-up act and the Rovi Trophy for the most entertaining and skilful act using cards at an International Brotherhood of Magicians (IBM) event in Southport, Merseyside.

Those prizes follow on from Elliot being named IBM British Close-Up Champion, as well as Scottish Enterprise Corporate Entertainer Of The Year.

The former Wallacestone Primary and Braes High pupil, who has been practising magic since the age of ten, has also performed a sell-out run of shows at the Edinburgh Fringe each year since 2014.

His decision to pursue a career in magic – or “entertainment” as he puts it – rather than engineering is one Elliot believes has been fully vindicated, even if it meant he wasn’t able to attend his university graduation.

Elliot explained: “I’ve put in a lot of effort my whole career and to be rewarded with the shield for card magic, which only gets awarded for outstanding magic, was pretty exciting.

“It’s getting embarrassing now! For me, magic is like a vehicle to entertain. I see myself as more of an entertainer.

“As long as people are happy and smiling that’s my job done. I saw and bought my first trick in Hamleys in London. I did magic through school and then moved to Edinburgh and studied engineering but I missed my graduation because I was in Las Vegas working on a show.

“From that point on I continued doing it and it’s now my full-time job.”

Trips around the world to the United States and Australia are also, naturally, a perk of the job.

However, the most pleasing aspect of the entertainment industry for Elliot is the power it gives him to help people. He said: “I love problem-solving so corporate clients come to me to ask me to create a bespoke magic trick to help sell their company’s services. I love that challenge.”

Although he has just stepped down as FVMC president after three years in the role, Elliot keeps a close eye on the goings-on and upcoming talent emerging from the region.

He is also a past winner of the FVMC MacDonald Cup and the Kennedy Smith Quaich.

Elliot is eager to help aspiring magicians reach their full potential. He said: “People can check out my website or send me a message on social media or an email and I can put them in touch with clubs.”

l Go tobibbymagic.co.uk.