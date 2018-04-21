Braving the shave for Falkirk victim support service

A courageous woman shaved her hair off to raise close to £1500 on behalf of a support service for victims of crime.

Emilia Coverdale decided to part with her locks to give back to Victim Support Scotland for helping her through a tough time by organising a Cheer the Shear event at Phoenix Health and Fitness Centre in Falkirk last Sunday.

She said: “As a service user, I feel the volunteers go over and above the call of duty to be there and really listen. I want to make sure people know this service is available for them to help them get through the trauma they’ve experienced.”

The organisation offers support to anyone affected by crime and provides victims with someone to talk to about how they are feeling, information on how courts operate and advice about how to stay safe at home and when out and about.

Victim Support Scotland also provides practical help to assist service users when replacing documents or dealing with authorities.

Based in Lomond Court, Castle Business Park, Stirling, the service covers the Forth Valley area and has an outreach centre within Paragon Housing Association in Grangemouth.