The final open garden event by Malvina Dwyer will take place next month.

The talented gardener is calling it a day due to ill health.

Over the years, Malvina has raised over £9000 for charities.

She will open Quarrybank Cottage in Falkirk Road, Avonbridge one last time on August 5, from 1-4pm.

All money raised will go to Forth Valley Sensory Centre and admission is £3 or £2 for concessions.