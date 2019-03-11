Maddiston woman Sadie celebrates turning 100

Years spent making time for family and working hard have been the key principles of a Maddiston woman who is celebrating her 100th.

Sadie Allan, known as Sadie, reached the ripe old age on Saturday and was joined by relatives and staff at Summerdale Care Home in Brightons to mark the milestone.

Sadie received a birthday card from the Queen on her 100th

Piper Gordon Cowan was invited along to the birthday bash to provide some traditional background music to accompany the celebrations.

Sadie, who was born on March 9, 1919 in Standburn, moved to Maddiston’s Parkhill Drive with parents Andrew and Mary as a child.

She is the oldest of seven children and was brought up in the village along with sister Janet and brothers Colin, Alec, John, Andrew and James, who died as an infant.

Having attended Standburn’s Drumbowie Primary School, she left school at a young age to embark on a career path which saw Sadie follow her one true passion: cleaning. The centenarian worked as a housekeeper for a Dunfermline vet before taking up a similar post working for a doctor in Falkirk.

She would eventually go on to secure a job as a cleaner at Maddiston Primary. When her working career ended, Sadie took care of her sick mother.

While she has never married and has no children of her own, Sadie takes great delight in being with nieces and nephews Yvonne (55), Graeme (55), Elaine (62), Allan (65) and Dorothy (70) and their youngsters.

She was also a keen organ player and would often entertain the family during Sunday sing-alongs at the Allan home.