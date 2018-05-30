Braes High teacher helping Scottish pupils learn Srebrenica massacre lessons

A Braes High teacher is playing a leading role in helping Scottish secondary pupils learn the lessons of a 1990s mass genocide.

Fiona Malcolm, of Polmont, has helped to produce a new national education pack and teacher training resource on the Srebrenica massacre after visiting the Bosnian municipality, where more than 8000 people were murdered by the Bosnian-Serb army in 1995.

Ms Malcolm, Braes High’s faculty head of humanities, attended a special ceremony in Edinburgh today (Wednesday) as the education pack was unveiled by the Remembering Srebrenica Scotland charity.

Its aim is to highlight what can happen when intolerance and prejudice take hold.

History and religious and moral education teachers from across the country attended the workshop to learn how the material can be effectively used in the classroom to help create a safe, tolerant society.

Miss Malcolm, whose co-author is Robin Macpherson, assistant rector and history teacher at Dollar Academy, said: “Our education pack has been designed to cover two core areas for teachers: subject knowledge and curriculum design.

“We realise that events at Srebrenica are not widely known, so teachers need training to be able to deliver the programme.

“We are mindful of teacher workload, so are keen to make introducing the lessons as easy as possible so that the maximum number of pupils can learn about what happened.”