Youngsters lend a hand in Andrew’s bonny Bonnybridge garden

Youngsters from Braes High School have shown some real community spirit and horticultural skill looking after a village’s famous canal towpath garden.

The garden, located on the banks of the Forth and Clyde Canal behind Princess Street in Bonnybridge, was initially created and cared for by local resident Andrew Muirhead, but he sadly died in 2014 and his former neighbours have been mucking in to maintain his pride and joy.

Now residents are getting on a bit themselves, the younger generation has lent a helping hand, with Braes High pupils taking part in the Scottish Waterways Trust employability initiative Green Action, under project manager Carol Bell, working with other volunteers to keep Mr Muirhead’s garden looking neat and tidy.

The Green Action gang hope to come back again in the New Year and continue to care for this visually stunning towpath attraction.