Re-Instate Bonnybridge Railway Station group to release public consultation results

The results of a public consultation on the need for a new train station in Bonnybridge will be released this week.

Overseen by the Re-Instate Bonnybridge Railway Station group, the study was launched last year to gauge the opinions of residents on the subject, as well as current transportation links in the town.

Its findings will be revealed to the public at Bonnybridge Community Centre, Bridge Street on Thursday, January 31 at 7pm.

Bryan Deakin, co-founder of Re-Instate Bonnybridge Railway Station, said: “This report has been over a year in the making and it is amazing to see the results after a lot of work from our volunteers to not only gather the information, but also to work in getting it to a stage we could present it.

“The report says a lot of what we expected and we hope it will be beneficial to supporting and informing the pre-appraisal for a station in Bonnybridge.”