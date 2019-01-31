Pupils join Falkirk Provost in Bonnybridge to remember Holocaust victims and survivors

Provost Billy Buchanan welcomed youngsters from Falkirk area schools to a special memorial service on Internatinal Holocaust Memorial Day.

The event, which took place at 2pm last Sunday in Bonnybridge Memorial Gardens, featured talks from historian Ian Scott, prayers from Reverend George MacDonald of Bonnybridge St Helen’s Parish Church and a short presentation from St Mungo’s High School pupils Alysha McMillan and Rachel Lapsley on their visit to notorious Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz.

Provost Buchanan said: “The pupils from St Mungos spoke about their visit to Auschwitz, relecting on there feelings – they were superb. They were followed by Ian Scott, the master of historical events, and, after inspirational words from Reverend MacDonald, the school pupils laid posies at the peace pole and Tommy Davidson of the Ancre Somme Association lit the holocaust candle and laid it among the flowers

“It was a cold day, but sunny and memorable for all who were there.”

Alysha and Rachel were joined by Antonine Primary School pupils Finlay Byrne, Nina Gibson and Ruben McNiven, Bonnybridge Primary’s Rory Bateman and Sophie McCormack, Larbert High School students Amy Simmons and David Stainback and Denny High’s Adam Binnie.