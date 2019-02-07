Majority of Bonnybridge residents want new train station, consultation finds

Organisers of a public consultation on the need for a new Bonnybridge train station have been “amazed” by the levels of support they have received.

Of the 1498 responses the Re‐Instate Bonnybridge Railway Station group collected over a three-week period, 97 per cent were in favour of the proposal.

The findings of the report were unveiled during a public launch night last Thursday when Railfuture Scotland, SEStran and council officers answered questions regarding the next step.

The poll, carried out in August and September last year, revealed 87 per cent of respondents believed having a train station in the village would increase social and recreational opportunities, while 80 per cent of participants said they would use their car less if they had that option on their doorstep. More than two thirds also felt Bonnybridge having its own train station would boost their own employment opportunities.

Bryan Deakin, Re‐Instate Bonnybridge Railway Station convener and co‐founder, said: “We are amazed with the figures and the reaction to the report and we are glad that it truely reflects our community and the views.

“It is was completed by an amazing group of volunteers who went above and beyond to get the data, and we all wish to thank them all, some who went out every day to get the information.”

The report can be viewed in full online by visiting www.bonnybridgerailway.scot.