Falkirk Council gives new dog daycare centre green light

A new daycare centre for dogs has been given the go ahead by Falkirk Council planners.

John Goodwin of Clicktrain Ltd applied to change the use of the premises located at 1 to 2 Longcroft Trading Centre, in Glasgow Road, Longcroft from a general industrial facility to a dog daycare centre.

The new centre will be housed in the Longcroft Trading Centre, Glasgow Road, Bonnybridge. Pic: Google Maps

The local authority’s planning department granted permission for him to go ahead with his plans on September 14.