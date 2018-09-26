Falkirk Council gives new dog daycare centre green light

A new daycare centre for dogs has been given the go ahead by Falkirk Council planners.
John Goodwin of Clicktrain Ltd applied to change the use of the premises located at 1 to 2 Longcroft Trading Centre, in Glasgow Road, Longcroft from a general industrial facility to a dog daycare centre.
You might also be interested in:
Woman sexually assaulted by man on Falkirk train
Larbert butcher putting the Currywurst in Oktoberfest
A time to plan for the future but the purse strings are tightening
The local authority’s planning department granted permission for him to go ahead with his plans on September 14.