Bonnybridge’s Fiona goes above and beyond

A veterinary nurse from a practice in Bonnybridge has been named the best in the UK by a top animal welfare charity.

Fiona Leathers, who works at A+G Vets in the town, was given the coveted Vet Nurse of the Year title by the Blue Cross pet charity for going “above and beyond when it comes to looking after pets”.

The 43-year-old from Brightons received 16 nominations from clients and colleagues who also said she made clients feel more like friends at the British Veterinary Nursing Association (BVNA) Congress in Telford, Shropshire.

To say mother-of-one Fiona is an animal lover is the understatement of the century. As well as caring for animals in her job, Fiona also volunteers for numerous veterinary and animal rescue charities including Cats Protection, SSPCA,Labrador Retriever Rescue Scotland and PDSA.

She is also on the Vet Trust Ltd board of directors.

Chatty Fiona said: “I was speechless when I heard I had won this year’s Vet Nurse of the Year award which, as everyone who knows me can tell you, doesn’t happen very often.

“I was truly gobsmacked, delighted and grateful to everyone who nominated me.”

Fiona loves her job for obvious reasons but the variety it offers makes it even more enjoyable.

“There’s always something different every day,” Fiona added. “It could be a dog eating all sorts of strange things or doing a health certificate for a colony of ants – that’s something I had never done before.

“We also recorded an adder that had bitten a dog. That was the first time in 11 years here we had recorded one in this area, but it is becoming more common now.”

Fiona was presented with her award by Kath Urwin, Blue Cross’s veterinary clinical manager, who said: “Fiona is clearly highly regarded and much loved by her clients and their pets.

“She is passionate about helping pets and while not doing this at her practice she fills her spare time by volunteering for veterinary and animal rescue charities.

“She really goes the extra mile for animals needing help and is a deserved winner of this year’s award.”

Blue Cross is an animal welfare charity which treats and rehomes abandoned or unwanted animals and pets.

