Bonnybridge hosting its first Christmas lights switch on

Bonnybridge is all set to sparkle with festive spirit as the town gears up for its first-ever official Christmas lights switch-on.

Santa will stop by the town’s memorial gardens this Sunday, December 2 at 6.30pm to help light up the area and officially begin the countdown to the big day.

Members of Bonnybridge Community Council (BCC) have been instrumental in securing enough funds to cover the costs of the event.

In just a short period the group has managed to generate £2730 to pay for ten lights, provided by Larbert contractors Lightways, which will hang from lamp posts in the centre of the town.

However, the community councillors were not alone in their efforts.

A number of town businesses — 36 to be exact — helped the fundraisers out, including Tesco Bags of Help, Scotmid, E & R Moffat, Auto Doctor, Bonnybridge Bowling Club, Central Glazing, Bonny Travel, Pretam Beau Retsons Hairdressers and Underworld Tattoo.

As residents young and old look ahead to Sunday night, Lee Gillies, BCC secretary, said: “I don’t ever remember there being a formal switch-on like this before! It’s very exciting.

“Lightways have been brilliant and have managed to give us a very reduced rate which is allowing us to go ahead with this project.

“We could not have done this project without their support and assistance, they have went over and above to help us and we can’t thank them enough.

“Lightways is also giving us a large light unit for the gable end on the Pamela Jayne’s Bridal building.

“I cannot emphasise how much they have have gone over and above to make this Christmas light display a success and Bonnybridge Community Council really appreciates this.”

Bonnybridge Primary pupil and 2018 Gala Queen Stephanie Cameron has been given the grand job of pressing the big button on the day.

Crowds will be treated to a host of live entertainment in the lead-up to the main event, including a performance from Bonnybridge Gala Day’s talent show winners.

While organisers are delighted with the support garnered for this year’s event, they already have one eye on Christmas 2019 and hope to carry on the celebrations for many years to come.

Lee added: “We’ll have donation buckets on the night to try to gather the maintenance cost for next year and start the following year’s fund.”