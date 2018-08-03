A grand chance to chuck a welly at Bonnybridge Gala

The Provost of Falkirk is offering £2000 of his own cash in prize money to anyone who can beat the world record for welly throwing at Bonnybridge Gala Day.

Provost Billy Buchanan has spiced up Saturday’s big family day, which takes place in the village’s Duncan Stewart Park from noon, with the offer of £1000 each to the man and woman who can top the record distances achieved by two Finnish chuckers back in 1996.

If any male entrant can throw the boot further than the 63.98 metres – 208.9 feet – Teppo Luoma managed or any woman can beat the 40.87 metres – 134.1 feet – mark Sari Tirkkon reached, then they will be a grand richer thanks to Councillor Buchanan.

He said: “It’s all part of the fun of the gala day.”