Young Bo’ness footballers score major equipment success

Primary school footballers in Bo’ness have scored a huge success in their quest to become stars of the future.

Pupils of Kinneil, Deanburn, Bo’ness, St Mary’s, Blackness and Grange primaries have successfully secured a £4000 grant from BT to cover the cost of new full-size goalposts and nets.

Boys’ and girls’ teams from across the schools who participate in tournaments at Kinneil Primary, where the old goalposts were no longer fit for purpose, will now be aiming to hit the back of their shiny new nets.

David Wallace, who is director of BT’s public sector business in Scotland and a former pupil of both Kinneil and Deanburn primaries, helped to make the grant possible.

He said: “As a former Bo’nessian, who was born and brought up in the town, I’m really pleased we’ve been able to help local youngsters in this way.

“It’s great to be wearing the Kinneil Primary School football strip again, it’s a few years since I last wore it. BT people are at the heart of their communities, living, working and volunteering.

“I’m sure these nets will be popular with local children.”