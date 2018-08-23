Newborn adds fifth generation of girl power

A Falkirk family which welcomed its fifth member in a run of women before the millennium is celebrating once again after repeating the remarkable feat.

The birth of Poppi Janet Bain on August 6 added a fantastic fifth generation to her proud clan, which has roots in Bainsford, Langlees and Bo’ness.

History has repeated itself as Poppi is the first-born for mother Rebecca Gardiner (20), who also was the fifth generation in the family when her own mother, Anne Gibson (45) — Poppi’s grandmother — gave birth to her in July 1998.

At that time, the family was also marking the 91st birthday of its eldest member, Janet Heath, who has since died.

Poignantly, her legacy will live on through Poppi, whose middle name is Janet too.

The role of great-great-grandmother has now been taken on by Annie Gibson (87), while Janet Sharp (65) is Poppi’s great-grandmother.

All five females gathered for the first time yesterday (Wednesday) to have their picture taken on yet another momentous occasion for the family.

Poppi’s mum and dad, Dylan Bain (22), were delighted to welcome their little bundle of joy into the world, with mum and baby both doing well.

Elated grandmother Anne said: “It’s quite amazing that it’s happening again.

“So is the fact that we were all female then and are all female now.

“Rebecca and Poppi are doing great, she’s an absolutely amazing mum.

“The baby was born about a month early and weighed 5lb 13oz but she’s great.”