Bo’ness teen missing for four days found safe and well

A Bo’ness teenager who went missing for four days has been found safe and well.

Police have confirmed Sophie Naylor was traced in Glasgow today (Wednesday).

The 16-year-old was last seen in the West Dunbartonshire area at 3pm on Saturday, October 20 on the A82 near to Milton Brae.

A police spokesperson said: “Sophie has been traced safe and well in the Glasgow area.

You might also be interested in:

Bainsford Big Bar soon to be demolished

Woman jogger sexually assaulted near park in Falkirk

New owner making subtle changes at Falkirk takeaway chain

“The media and members of the public are thanked for their assistance with this matter.”