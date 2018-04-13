Bo’ness environmental group looking for volunteers

Volunteers who work to preserve the natural environment of Bo’ness are encouraging its residents to take part in a series of upcoming events.

The Buglife team organises scrub clearances, litter picks and surveys, as well as nature walks, around the village.

Members meet on the first Wednesday of each month, from 10am to 1pm, up until October.

The events, run since October 2015, have seen 91 different people lend more than 700 hours of their time.

Last year, nine Buglife volunteers received the John Muir Discover Award for encouraging others to connect with, enjoy and care for wild places in their community.

Those who would like to participate in upcoming events, the first of which takes place on May 2, can call 01786 447504 to find out more information.

Alternatively, visit www.buglife.org.uk for more details.